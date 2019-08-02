Senator Raza Rabbani resigns after no-confidence vote failure

Senator Raza Rabbani has sent his resignation to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari after the failure of the no-confidence vote against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday, a local news outlet reported on Friday.

After the failure of Thursday’s vote, senators submitted their resignation to the PPP chairman as the joint opposition decided to hold an investigation to figure out who the dissenting senators were.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP constituted committees to expose the senators who had switched their loyalties during the crucial vote.