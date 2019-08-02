SC issues notices to banks for giving less than Rs8,000 pension

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notices to banks which were giving less than Rs8,000 pension to pensioners on a contempt of court petition.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad heard the case regarding non-payment of retirement benefits by the private banks.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the retired bank employees said the court had fixed minimum Rs 8000 pension amount while some banks were giving around Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 pension per month.

He said the banks were not implementing court orders in this regard.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked whether these pensioners filed applications to banks for pension.

Later, the court issued notices to the banks and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.