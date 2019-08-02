Sanjrani was rescued to save Sindh govt

–Sources say PPP backed off after Zardari was informed of plans to deprive him of provincial govt

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition failed to dislodge Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani owing to an active intervention of the powers-that-be who wanted to keep a Baloch nationalist, Mir Hasil Bizenjo, out of the powerful post as well as thwart any potential move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, according to well-informed sources.

“Upsetting the apple cart at the Upper House could have a domino effect in the eyes of the ruling party and its backers. According to this view, had the opposition succeeded in dislodging Sanjarani, it would have bayed for more blood by trying to dislodge the government in the National Assembly and possibly Punjab where the ruling coalition has a thin majority, said sources privy to the development,” sources claimed.

In a rude shock to the joint opposition on Thursday, the PTI and its allies were able to save Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani from ouster despite the opposition having a clear majority in the Upper House of Parliament.

The motion supported by 64 senators fell short of three votes in the final count when only 50 votes were found to be in the favour of the motion. A subsequent statement by opposition nominee Hasil Bizenjo accusing the Inter-Services Intelligence of intervening gave rise to further speculations.

Some sources claim that an ailing property tycoon who has deep ties with Asif Ali Zardari was given the task of reading the riot act to him. The said tycoon is presently very close to Imran Khan advising him on his favourite hobby horse- the grand housing scheme.

According to some media reports, the tycoon met Zardari late night in a NAB office informing him of plans to deprive him of the Sindh government. That is why the PPP decided to back

Seven PPP senators voted for Sanjrani while five PML-N also became turncoats in addition to two senators from smaller parties.