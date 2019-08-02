Rangers arrest two murder suspects in Lyari

KARACHI: In a raid conducted on Friday, Rangers arrested two Lyari-based suspects who were purportedly involved in robbery and murder, a spokesperson of the paramilitary force said.

Two accused affiliated with a gang of bandits had killed a man on July 16 who resisted them, the spokesman said.

The murder incident took place at Gulistan Colony of Lyari and a special team of the paramilitary force was constituted for investigating the incident.

A contingent of Rangers, after getting intelligence report about the accused, conducted raid at a place on Usman Brohi Road in Singu Lane and arrested two accused, Aziz and Faheem.

Reportedly, the weapons, used in the murder, were also recovered from them.

According to the spokesperson, the accused have confessed their involvement in more than 40 robberies in the city. They were handed over to the police for legal proceedings against them, he concluded.