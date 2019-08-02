Railways to construct new washing-lines in Karachi, Lahore: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said new washing-lines in Karachi and Lahore would be constructed within next 90 days and under ML-1 project new signals and new tracks would also be established.

Speaking in a press conference, he further said as compared to previous year lesser train accidents occurred this year. Old tracks and signals were among the main causes of the accidents.

He said ML-1 was the only solution to all issues, adding currently 138 trains were running on the track on a daily basis.

He said he had witnessed a large number of people sitting on the railway tracks having chitchats, playing cards and not afraid of death at Drigh Road. Graves, mazaars and Mosques had been built on the sides of railway track. This was one of the worst aspects of society which needed the most attention, he added.