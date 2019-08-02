Police ordered to present challan in anchor Mureed Abbas murder case on Aug 9

KARACHI: A court on Friday ordered Karachi police to present challan in the murder case of anchorperson Mureed Abbas on August 9.

As the hearing went underway, investigation officer, asked the court to grant a week to file challan in the case. “Challan has been sent to the higher officials for the approval,” he said.

To which, the court accepted the plea and granted a week time to metropolis police for filing challan in the case and adjourned the hearing until August 9.

Mureed Abbas, a Karachi-based journalist, was gunned down over a monetary dispute on July 9 in Khayaban-e-Bukhari area.