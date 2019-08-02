PM Imran Khan orders ministries to facilitate handicapped, old persons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed all ministries to finalise special arrangements to facilitate handicapped and old persons.

According to details, the communications ministry, which is headed by Murad Saeed, has already begun complying with the instructions as it dispatched an urgent letter to National Highways Authority (NHA), transport companies and IG motorways in this regard.

Concerned departments will provide special ease to all handicapped and aged passengers at state-owned rest houses across the country. In addition to it, construction of ramps in public restrooms and resting areas has been declared “a must” along with the provision of wheelchairs.

In April, the Punjab government had announced that Sehat Insaf Cards will be issued to disabled persons across the province.

“The [Punjab] government is paying ample attention towards the rehabilitation and treatment of the disabled persons, making them useful citizens of the society,” Religious Affairs Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah had said in a statement.

He said that the Punjab government had decided to issue Sehat Insaf Card to the disabled persons for the provision of medical facilities to them and their families.