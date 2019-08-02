Opp ‘badly failed in weakening institutions’: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said the opposition parties have “badly failed” in “weakening the state institutions”.

“Failure of the no-confidence move has exposed coalition of the opposition parties”, he said in a statement. He said the opposition was trying to weaken institutions but it could not succeed.

Buzdar noted the failure of the no-trust move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has proved that the opposition parties are even not sincere with each other.

He advised the opposition to avoid doing politics of chaos in the country.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had congratulated Sanjrani over the failure of no-trust motion against him.