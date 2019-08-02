NAB may arrest Hasil Bizenjo over properties in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to arrest Senator Mir Hasil Bazenjo, an opposition senator, for making residential, commercial and industrial properties in six districts of Punjab province.

The report came a day after National Party (NP) President Mir Hasil Bizenjo accused Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of manipulating Senate no-confidence vote against Sadiq Sanjrani.

According to sources, NAB Balochistan had asked deputy commissioners of Sahiwal, Sargodha, Shiekhupura, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari to provide complete details of immovable, residential, commercial and industrial properties in the name of Dr Abdul Malik, a former chief minister of Balochistan, along with 23 other persons, who are said to be the relatives of Dr Malik and Bizenjo.

Sources said that DCs of above-stated districts have submitted the information about the properties and NAB will arrest Bizenjo in the coming days. According to sources, the bureau was supposed to arrest the senator a few months back; however, it dropped the plan owing to the senator’s bad health.

Reportedly, Senator Hasil Bazanjo is a cancer patient and he had requested the NAB officials not to arrest him due to his bad health. The second time, NAB didn’t arrest him because of his nomination as the chairman for Senate.

NAB has “irrefutable proof” of Bizenjo’s involvement in corrupt practice and he would be behind the bars soon, claimed sources.