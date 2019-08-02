Maryam Nawaz on her way to Pakpattan for rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz was on her way to address a rally in Pakpattan in connection with ‘Free Nawaz Sharif Campaign’ on Friday.

The PML-N leader who left Lahore in the evening also addressed a public gathering in Okara on her way to the venue.

“Entered Okara. Greeted with slogans Nawaz Sharif ko riha kero. Massive,” she tweeted prior to her address.

During the rally, she demanded the release of her father Nawaz Sharif, who is detained at Kot Lakhpat Jail, in the light of a leaked video of the presiding judge.

کس کس نے جج کی ویڈیو دیکھی تھی ؟ جج خود کہتا ہے نواز شریف بےگناہ ہے! pic.twitter.com/4KvLDr534g — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 2, 2019

Alluding to the video, she said then accountability judge Arshad Malik admitted that he had sentenced the former prime minister to jail because of “pressure” from certain quarters.

In another tweet, she said: “What I see on the streets across Punjab is extreme hatred & resentment against the SELECTED. He won’t last. Mark my words. Insha’Allah.”