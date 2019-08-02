Man accused of kidnap, sexual assault of minors in 29 cases sent to jail

RAWALPINDI: A local magistrate court in Rawalpindi on Friday sent a suspect accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting children in Punjab to jail for the purpose of identification parade.

As per Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Mohammad Faisal Rana, there are 29 cases registered against the suspect in the province of Punjab. The detailed count of these cases registered in different cities is, 15 in Mianwali district, seven in Layyah district, two in Muzaffargarh, four in Rawalpindi and one in Islamabad.

While talking to a local channel, CPO briefed that suspect was caught with the help of CCTV footage and other technical gadgets at disposal of the department. Police arrested him and recovered his motorcycle from Adiala Road in Rawalpindi on Thursday night, he added.

The police officer dealing with this case has said that suspect is already on judicial remand and witnesses will be called for identification.

Highlighting suspect’s method of committing the crime, CPO said that he would lure 10 to 12-year-old girls by posing as a friend of their father. Later he would take them to some deserted place and after assaulting them sexually, he left them somewhere near their residences.

He also told that all the complainants have been officially informed about his arrest and more pending cases will also be registered after a meticulous investigation in the next few days.

According to a Rawalpindi police spokesperson Baqir Hamdani, the suspect’s arrest had become a top trend on social media and people have appreciated hasty action taken by police to ensure his arrest.