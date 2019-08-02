KP govt announces increase in amount of Shuhada package for police

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday lauded the police force for its remarkable sacrifices in war against terrorism and announced increase in amount of compensation to be paid under the head of Shuhada package to those officials who embrace martyrdom in line of duty.

Addressing a press conference here at cabinet room of Civil Secretariat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said the provincial government pays glowing tributes to its Police force who fought with valor and gallantry the war against terrorism and rendered their lives for safety of the nation.

Shaukat said the government wanted to convey to Police force that they were with them on the occasion of `Yum-e-Shuhada’ (Martyr’s Day) to be observed on August 4 (Sunday).

In this connection, he continued, KP government has also decided to increase compensation amount to be paid under Shuhada Package.

Giving details about the increase, he said the amount for martyred Constable to Inspector has been increased to Rs. 10 million.

While for the rank of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) the Shuhada package amount has been increased to Rs 15 million and for the ranks of SP to DIG, government would pay a compensation of Rs 20 million.

He said our Police force served as Frontline force and has the record number of martyrs of 1726, from constable to high ranking officers. The number of those who received injuries in performing their duty and fighting terrorism is 1652.

Shaukat said the Police constable, Muhammad Riaz, rendered his own life and saved dozens of journalists during suicide attack on Peshawar Press Club.

Due to bravery and strong fight of Police force with terrorists, the confidence of businessmen and people of KP was restored who were planning for migrating to other areas for ensuring safety, Shaukat continued.

He said now normalcy is restored, markets are full with customers and even politicians are meeting with people because of the sacrifices of our security forces.

The nation will never forget the sacrifice of Police force and will continue to remember them with great regard and honor and for this purpose Yum-e-Shohada will be celebrated with full reverence and respect, Shaukat concludes.

In response to a question, Shaukat said heirs of martyred police forces are getting priority in recruitment at all ranks on basis of their qualification and age.

Similarly, he continued, the compensation amount is paid to the family of the martyrs and in case of any delay as reported in press is because of fulfillment of legal documents by heirs including succession certificates etc.