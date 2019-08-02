Karachi traffic police collect record Rs55mn in tickets during helmet campaign

KARACHI: Karachi traffic police has collected a record total of Rs55 million in traffic violation tickets in a month since the launch of the helmet campaign in the city in July.

The traffic police also seized 236,000 motorcycles in addition to collecting Rs54,848,700 in fines over violations of traffic rules.

Metropolis’ Deputy Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Jawed Ali Mehar also announced that the traffic police has launched another campaign to check violation of one-way traffic rule.

It must be noted that DIG Traffic Javed Ali Mehar initiated a campaign on July 1 at the SSP Traffic’s South Karachi Camp Office in the Metropole area against motorcyclists who did not wear helmets.

“No biker would be allowed to ply on the city’s main artery, Shahra-e-Faisal without a helmet,” said DIG Javed.

Deputy IGP Mehar said those found violating the traffic rules will not only be challaned but their motorbike will also be impounded.

Meanwhile, civil society has highly appreciated the campaign and expressed hope that it will help in saving the life of motorcyclists in case of an accident.