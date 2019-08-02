Juveniles’ religion to be same as parents’, observes LHC judge

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge commented on Friday that juveniles will have the same religion as that of their parents and mentioned in official documents.

LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem gave these remarks during the hearing of a case related to the confinement of a teenaged Christian girl, Muskan.

Nasira Bibi, the mother of the girl, told the court that a while ago, she sent her daughter to a family who employed her as domestic help. Later, they started forcing her to change her religion.

She also said that the family is not allowing her to meet her daughter despite many requests.

A judicial assistant appointed by the court argued that legally a juvenile can’t change his religion on his own.

The judge also noted that juveniles will have the same religion as that of their parents. However, he said that children may change their religion once they turn 18.

While hearing the case, Justice Saleem inquired from the mother that how a girl younger than 15 years was employed.

Concluding the case, he directed concerned authorities to ensure safe return of the girl to her parents.