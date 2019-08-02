ISPR DG denounces Hasil Bizenjo’s remarks

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor has denounced remarks made by Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo who, on Thursday, accused Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed of political meddling and claimed that his “people” were behind the opposition’s failure in the Senate’s no-confidence vote against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

In a tweet posted late Thursday night, Ghafoor said: “Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded.”

He further noted that “the tendency to bring [the] entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy”.

A day earlier, following the unprecedented no-trust vote against the incumbent Senate chairman, which the opposition lost in a dramatic way, Bizenjo, while replying to a reporter, accused the spy chief of hijacking the poll.

Interestingly, the statement came only two days after Bizenjo claimed in a TV show that “money can’t be used to buy senators off in the run-up to the election”.