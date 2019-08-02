Hasil Bizenjo battling cancer, reveals family

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: The head of the National Party (NP) Hasil Bizenjo is battling cancer, family sources told local media on Friday.

Hasil Bizenjo was given medical treatment at a private hospital after falling ill, family added further.

A day earlier, Bizenjo who had been nominated by the opposition for Senate chairman failed to garner enough votes to be declared successful.

Later, Bizenjo told media that the premier spy agency helped horse-trading due to which 14 of their senators compromised their loyalties and voted against him.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a late-night tweet, rebuffed Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s allegations accusing the head of a national premier institution as “unfounded”.

In a post on Twitter, the DG ISPR said, “Remarks by Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo implicating head of national premier institution are unfounded. The tendency to bring entire democratic process into disrepute for petty political gains doesn’t serve democracy.”