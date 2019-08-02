Four arrested for blackmailing girls over WhatsApp

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing on Friday arrested four men for blackmailing girls over WhatsApp.

FIA took action against the men when families of the victims filed a complaint.

The investigation by FIA revealed that girls were being blackmailed and intimated in different localities of Lahore by the arrested men.

A spokesperson from the law enforcement agency told media that the accused men were blackmailing them with videos and images of private nature.

Those arrested were identified as Harris Imran, Talha Zahir, Fakhruddin and Abdul Rauf.

Incidents like these have increased manyfold in the province but due to the active role being played by concerned agencies, culprits are getting caught and later punished by courts. However, to deter anyone from indulging in such sick crimes, improved and more rigid legislation is need of the hour.