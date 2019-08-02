Firdous takes jibe at opp after unsuccessful bid to oust Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Sadiq Sanjrani’s win in Senate polls has buried politics of those who wished to run the democratic process with robotic methodology.
In a series of Twitter posts, Awan taunted opposition parties after Sadiq Sanjrani an unprecedented no-trust motion by the joint opposition on Thursday.
She said that it was due right of opposition members to cast their votes as per their wish, condemning the attitude of few senior Senators.
سینٹ کی جیت نے جمہوریت کو روبوٹ کی طرح چلانے والوں کی سیاست دفن کر دی ۔اپوزیشن پہلے اپنی صفوں میں جمہوریت کو فروغ دے۔معزز سینیٹرز کو دھمکیاں دینا انتہائی قابل مذمت ہے۔اپنی مرضی سے ووٹ دینا ہی اصل جمہوریت ہے۔
— Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 2, 2019
She also mocked the Sharif family by mentioning the politically controversial Changa Manga conspiracy.
چھانگا مانگا گروپ آف انڈسٹریز چلانے والے آج کس منہ سے ضمیر کی آواز پر لبیک کہنے والوں کے خلاف بول رہےہیں؟ راجکماری جی آنکھیں کھولیں۔ یہ نیا پاکستان ہے، یہاں لوگ ضمیر کی آواز پر موروثی غلامانہ سیاست کو مسترد کر رہے ہیں۔
— Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 2, 2019