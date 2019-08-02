Firdous takes jibe at opp after unsuccessful bid to oust Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Sadiq Sanjrani’s win in Senate polls has buried politics of those who wished to run the democratic process with robotic methodology.

In a series of Twitter posts, Awan taunted opposition parties after Sadiq Sanjrani an unprecedented no-trust motion by the joint opposition on Thursday.

She said that it was due right of opposition members to cast their votes as per their wish, condemning the attitude of few senior Senators.

سینٹ کی جیت نے جمہوریت کو روبوٹ کی طرح چلانے والوں کی سیاست دفن کر دی ۔اپوزیشن پہلے اپنی صفوں میں جمہوریت کو فروغ دے۔معزز سینیٹرز کو دھمکیاں دینا انتہائی قابل مذمت ہے۔اپنی مرضی سے ووٹ دینا ہی اصل جمہوریت ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 2, 2019

She also mocked the Sharif family by mentioning the politically controversial Changa Manga conspiracy.