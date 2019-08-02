FIR registered against K-Electric in electrocution case

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) was registered against K-Electric administration on Friday over electrocution of a man in the provincial capital.

The case was filed over the death of 30-year-old Saad Ahmed who died on July 29 in Paposh Nagar neighborhood of North Nazimabad due to electrocution. The FIR, which was lodged by the deceased’s brothers under Section 322 pertaining to charges of murder, accused K-Electric of negligence and held it responsible for Saad’s death.

“During the rain, wires came in contact with the electric pole. We complained to the authority [K-electric] but they paid no heed”, the family said.

Dozens of incidents of electrocution took place across the metropolis in the recent heavy downpour. Earlier this week, five more people died in rain-related incidents, mostly from electrocution, in various parts of the metropolis.

The death toll from electrocution caused by intermittent monsoon rains reached 15, according to rescue sources.

Earlier on Thursday, Sindh Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon warned that FIRs would be registered against K-Electric over recent deaths of people due to electrocution cases in the city “if negligence was proved on the part of the power utility”.