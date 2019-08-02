FBR tightens noose around flight attendants

KARACHI: In an intense effort to widen the tax base, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started taking steps to make flight attendants a part of the tax system.

As per details, the tax watchdog has abolished the cash payment on the domestic slip allowance of the air cabin crew. Now, the allowance will now be added to the salaries of flight attendants.

The revenue body said that the objective of this new rule is to increase tax collection.

A day earlier, FBR had issued notices to the over 30 private hospitals in Karachi to disclose the income details of physicians and surgeons.

Reportedly, a large number of doctors and surgeons were found involved in tax evasion despite having registered with Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

It is worth mentioning that the number of taxpayers in Pakistan has increased by 700,000 over a year’s period, according to statistics shared by the FBR.