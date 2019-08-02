Bizenjo ‘used’, ‘abused’ by Fazl, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: While referring towards joint opposition’s recent unsuccessful bid to oust the Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani through a no-trust vote, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Friday claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has “used” and “abused” Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad wrote: “Hasil Bazenjo is among the lot who have been made hero by anti-Pak and [the] anti-army segment of media [and] politicians, he is used [and] abused by shrewd fellows like Fazal Ur Rehman[.] His rants against a very honorable officer [ISI chief] is nothing but rubbish.”

A day earlier, following the unprecedented no-trust vote against the incumbent Senate chairman, which the opposition lost in a dramatic way, Bizenjo, while replying to a reporter, accused the spy chief of hijacking the poll.

“His “people” were behind the unsuccessful no-trust vote,” said the visibly furious Bizenjo while referring towards Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.