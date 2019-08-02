‘Aseefa and I not allowed to meet Zardari despite court permission’: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is not allowing him and his sister Aseefa Bhutto to see PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari “despite court permission”.
Bilawal took to Twitter and wrote that he will consult his lawyers for the possibility of pursuing contempt of court against the anti-corruption watchdog.
Despite being granted permission by the court to visit our father. Both @AseefaBZ & I are not being allowed to see him today. Will consult lawyers as to the possibility of pursing contempt of court.
— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 2, 2019