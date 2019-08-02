Another man held for indecent exposure in Lahore

LAHORE: Police arrested a man on Friday who harassed a girl in Lahore by flashing his private body part.

Police started investigating this case when the girl, who had been harassed, uploaded a video of him on social media in which he was on his motorcycle and could be clearly seen displaying his private body part to the girl who, at that time, was passing by.

“Today at 6pm this guy was near Thokar Niaz Baig j***** off [while] looking at me. I was in a decent dress so nobody can say I provoked him to m*******. A lot of girls face this. Please share this to make it reach his family and maybe authorities will also take action against such people,” the victim wrote in a tweet along with the video.

Lahore CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, took strict notice of the incident and directed SP Sadar Ahsan Saifullah to take prompt action against the culprit.

The video made by the victim helped police to locate and arrest the culprit. The suspect, identified through his motorcycle registration as Tayyab Ahmed was picked up by police from his residence which is in Westwood Colony, Raiwind.

Along with the suspect, police also confiscated the motorcycle used in committing this crime.

An FIR, under sections 1875/19,294/268 PPC, has also been registered at Chung Police station.

The CCPO acknowledged immediate action of the Sadar division and emphasised that people should not hesitate for a second and approach police right away to report such cases and, on the other hand, police should also facilitate the victims and their families on a priority basis. “It is really unfortunate that women get harassed. Everyone in society should come forward to root out this emerging evil social practice,” he said.

On July 26, a similar incident took place in the city’s Raiwind neighbourhood, where police arrested a man who was sexually harassing girls.

Later, the suspect was identified as Arsalan Manzoor, a resident of a private housing society in Chung. This issue gained spotlight when victim uploaded hs video from an anonymous twitter handle.