Unproductive morning at work as Reham Khan yet to find something reminding her of ex-husband

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

LONDON – Despite surfing the web for hours, switching through TV channels, and a random look around everything that encompassed her work station, it remained an unproductive Wednesday morning for journalist and author Reham Khan as she couldn’t find something reminding her of her ex-husband.

The development came despite the articles, commentary, social media posts and TV analyses from by the journalist centering largely around every trending ill in the world, which coincidentally reminded her of her ex-husband.

Sources within Khan’s subconscious revealed that for the briefest of moments there came a feeling that perhaps she could offer her insight and skills on subjects that mightn’t be linked to her ex, but such a preposterous suggestion was duly ignored for the obvious gains that were to be had elsewhere.

Therefore, after returning to underlining the many predicaments that her ex-husband had caused an entire nation, Khan’s mind still hovered around possible abstract ideas that could be traced to the ex.

By press time, Khan had pitched articles titled ‘Why this 66-over old cricket ball reminds me of my ex-husband’ and ‘Why this doomed supermassive black hole reminds me of my ex-husband’ to ESPNCricinfo and National Geographic respectively.