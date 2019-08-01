UK citizenship seeking Amir no longer wants to associate with nation that make heroes out of fixers

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

CHELMSFORD – After retiring from Test cricket, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir has also confirmed that he is seeking British citizenship.

After sparking concerns that the move might suggest an intention to play for England in the future, the left-arm pacer, who is currently in England playing for Essex, revealed that his decision to go for British citizenship is more personal than professional.

“Personal not because my wife is British, personal because it is at a very personal level that I feel the need to not associate myself with people who make undeserving heroes out of fixers,” Amir said while talking to The Dependent.

“Don’t get me wrong, anyone who does wrong should be given another chance for redemption after paying the penalty for their actions, but the way out nation has talked up and inflated the egos of certain people without actually first waiting for them to prove themselves worthy of such a reception, it is shocking. And this is something I’ve witnessed personally,” he added.

Amir further conceded that his decision to retire from Test cricket also stemmed from the same personal issue.

“Why on earth would I bend my back on repeat for five consecutive days for such a nation? Why not get much easier and much more lucrative pay days?” he said.