Throne or home: Senate to decide on Sanjrani’s future today

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented, much-awaited session scheduled to be held later today, the opposition parties in Senate will try to oust its Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani through a no-confidence motion.

The motion against Sanjrani was filed by the joint opposition on July 9, after it reached a consensus on ousting Sanjrani from the top post in a ‘Rehbar’ Committee meeting. It named Hasil Bizenjo — another senator from Balochistan — to head the Upper House instead.

The government senators, who are standing behind Sanjrani, in a tit-for-tat move tabled a resolution against Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Saleem Mandviwalla, who is the deputy chairman. However, it has yet to name its nominee for the post though.

The joint opposition is in a comfortable numerical position to turn the tables on the ruling coalition if it goes ahead with its decision to send Sanjrani packing.

As per the calculations, the opposition parties, in the 103-member House, enjoy the support of 61 senators while the governing alliance has the backing of 40 members. The chairman can be removed by the majority of the total membership. Thus the support of at least 52 senators will be required to carry the no-confidence motion.

The opposition alliance comprises the PML-N with 29 senators, PPP with 20, National Party of Mir Hasil Bizenjo with five members, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) with four senators, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) of Mehmood Achakzai with two and Awami National Party (ANP) of Asfandyar Wali with one member in the Upper House.

The government alliance is in a weaker position, with PTI’s 14 senators. Its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has five, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has two, and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and PML-Functional have one senator each in the House. 8 senators, who sit on the government benches, are from tribal districts.

The two votes of the Jamaat-e-Islami can’t be counted in the basket of the opposition or the government as this party has embarked upon an “independent” policy as it stayed away from the APC and doesn’t stand with the government as well.