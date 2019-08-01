Shaukat Khanum inaugaretes new Diagnostic Centre in Liberty area

LAHORE: The Inauguration ceremony of Shaukat Khanum Diagnostic Centre, Liberty (SKDCL) was held on Wednesday at the premises of United Christian Hospital (UCH) near Liberty.

This Diagnostic Centre is so far the largest of its kind in Lahore that Shaukat Khanum has established outside of its main hospital campus in Johar Town.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, attended by the medical fraternity, Bishops and leaders of various church denominations and Christian institutions, UCH Board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Anthony Lamuel said that UCH has developed a partnership with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) to establish this Diagnostic Centre at its premises, which will help in reviving UCH to its former standards.

SKMCH&RC Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammed Aasim Yusuf highlighted the clinical and diagnostic services being offered through SKDCL.

SKMCH&RC CEO Dr Faisal Sultan concluded the session by apprising audience on how such outlets help in meeting the objectives of SKMT while being in synch with its mission of providing quality healthcare to the people of Pakistan.

Dr Simon Azariah, Technical Advisor explained the salient features of the agreement between UCH and Shaukat Khanum for SKDCL, and that it was thoroughly reviewed and approved by the Steering Committee appointed by the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan for the revival of UCH. He said that Accountability, Transparency, Sustainability and Trust are the cornerstones of such partnerships.

The Diagnostic Centre has been established at the premises of United Christian Hospital (UCH) under a time-bound agreement wherein the land and building of the Diagnostic Centre shall remain the property of the UCH while the Centre shall be run under the management control of SKMCH&RC. The proceeds from the Centre will be used at Shaukat Khanum Hospitals for the treatment of poor and deserving cancer patients. Shaukat Khanum will pay a percentage of gross revenue generated through this Centre each month to the UCH, which will utilise these funds to improve its infrastructure and services for charitable healthcare.