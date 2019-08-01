PM chairs civil-military huddle to review outcome of US visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a high-level meeting with top civil and military officials to review the outcome of the premier’s US visit.

Imran expressed satisfaction over his US visit and acknowledged President Donald Trump’s vision for achieving peace in the region.

He further conveyed that the US president is convinced that bilateral ties between both nations could help achieve this goal.

The civil-military huddle also discussed measures to execute the decisions agreed upon during the US visit and ensure further coordination between Islamabad and Washington.

High-ranking officials including Chief of the Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi and other cabinet members were present at the occasion.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari also attended the meeting.