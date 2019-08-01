MQM-P MPA robbed of cash, mobile phone in Karachi

A member of the Sindh Assembly belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was robbed of cash and other valuables at gunpoint in a Karachi neighbourhood on Thursday.

Ali Khursheedi, an MPA from PS-119, was looted by suspected robbers in Orangi No 5 area.

Speaking to media, the lawmaker said two armed men riding a motorcycle looted a cellphone, cash and other valuables from him at gunpoint.

It is noteworthy that an official car of Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was stolen earlier this week.

The vehicle was parked outside the MQM-P Bahadurabad office located within the remits of New Town police station.

CCTV footage of the spot showed two unidentified persons stealing the vehicle on July 30 at around 8:16 am.

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR and launched a probe into the matter.