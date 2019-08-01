Indian deputy HC summoned for third time over LoC violation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia for a consecutive third time over consistent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian troops.

A statement issued by FO stated that Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 30th July 2019.

“In addition to one martyrdom and 9 victims of injuries conveyed to the High Commission of the Republic of India earlier on 31 July 2019, in Nauseri Sector along LoC, one more innocent civilian lady, Bisma daughter of Ghulam Murtaza was martyred while 6 other civilians, including women and children, sustained serious injuries. Resultantly, two innocent civilians have been martyred and fifteen civilians have sustained serious injuries on 30 July 2019.”

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues, the FO said.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” the statement further read.

The FO spokesperson urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.