IHC extends Miftah Ismail’s interim bail till Aug 7

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail and former Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq in the LNG case till August 7.

Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the case. The IHC expressed anger over the miscellaneous application filed yesterday by Miftah Ismail to submit further documents and remarked why documents weren’t submitted earlier.

Justice Amir Farooq remarked that a strange process has started where six different miscellaneous applications are being filed.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a response on the interim bail petition of Miftah Ismail where the IHC extended it till August 7.

On July 25, the IHC granted interim bail to Ismail till August 1. The court ordered former finance minister to submit surety bonds of Rs0.5 million.

As per details, IHC barred NAB from arresting Ismail. The court also granted bail to ex-MD PSO Shiekh Imran and issued notices to NAB in this regard.

The lawyer of Miftah told the court that NAB issued warrants first and then summoned in the LNG case.