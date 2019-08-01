Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand extended till Aug 9 in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz’s judicial remand till August 9 in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

As the hearing went underway, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president maintained that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) “cannot prove any corruption charges against him”.

“The NAB will not be able to succeed in proving any corruption charges against me till the day of judgment. I will apologize to the nation as well as the court if proven guilty,” Hamza said.

On the other hand, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif sought exemption from court appearance today. The PML-N president took the stance, in his petition, that he is busy in Senate election and, therefore, cannot appear before the court.