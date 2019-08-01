Govt celebrates Senate victory as Opp alleges horse trading

Maryam Nawaz suggests fresh no-confidence motion should be introduced to de-seat Sanjrani

Dr Firdous Awan terms Sanjrani’s survival vindication of PM’s narrative

LAHORE: The joint opposition on Thursday failed to outvote Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani from the office despite having a clear majority in the Upper House of parliament.

As the session, chaired by Barrister Muhammad Saif, started in the day, the opposition moved a motion seeking Sanjrani’s removal which was endorsed by 64 senators.

Both Leader of House Shibli Faraz and Leader of Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq forgo the debate on the motion and agreed to send the motion to the secret balloting.

However, needing only 53 of the 64 votes to send Sanjrani home, the opposition instead fell three short when the final results ballot were announced. The final vote count was 50 votes in favour of the motion, five votes rejected, and 45 cast against.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies have 36 senators, meaning that nine opposition senators voted for Sanjrani. There were also three abstentions: PML-N’s Chaudhry Tanvir, who has reportedly fallen ill, was not in attendance, whereas two Jamaat-e-Islami members decided to abstain from the proceedings.

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz termed the failure of the no-trust motion a “robbery in broad daylight”.

“The ones with 65 votes (the opposition) lost. The ones with 36 votes won. Pakistanis, do you understand the 2018 election now?” she tweeted.

Just in from Senate: Opposition needed 3 more votes to win.

5 cancelled in total: 4 based upon a clear pattern of double stamping, and one stamped squarely between the two candidates. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 1, 2019

“The game of breaking a few votes through threats is not something to be proud of, it is a shameful act which cannot succeed every time. Democratic forces should snatch their right without any fear,” the opposition leader said in another tweet.

“Forgery has to be erased one day,” she added, suggesting that a fresh no-confidence motion should be introduced to de-seat Sanjrani.

“14 betrayers & backstabbers. Should be identified, named, shamed & sorted out,” she added in another tweet.

On the other hand, while allegations of foul play emerged from the opposition side, officeholders in the current government celebrated.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also congratulated Sanjrani, noting that the resolution for his removal had been “defeated by a big margin!”.

Congratulations to Chairman Senate Sanjrani – resolution for his removal defeated by a big margin! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 1, 2019

PM’s special assistant on information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said that the narrative of PM Imran has been vindicated, as a majority of the Senators had rejected the Opposition’s move to remove Sanjrani.

“Mubarak Sadiq Sanjrani. Mubarak Pakistan,” tweeted PTI senior leader Jahangir Tareen.

Mubarak Sadiq Sanjrani. Mubarak Pakistan 😀 — Jahangir Khan Tareen (@JahangirKTareen) August 1, 2019

This is the first time the upper house of parliament has tabled no-confidence motions against its chairman and deputy chairman. The motion against Sanjrani was submitted by opposition members last month. A similar motion was submitted by the government senators against Senate Deputy Chairman Mandviwala in a tit-for-tat move.

In the interaction with reporters after the voting, Shibli Faraz rejected the impression that senators had been bought out.

“All senators, whether they are from the opposition or the treasury, are all honourable people. At least for this election, I guarantee [there was no horsetrading].”

Faraz said the opposition’s movement has failed.

Blaming Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for ‘using’ the opposition for his own political gains, he said:

“Despite having no political leverage, Fazl used this no-confidence motion for his own politics and I regret that with this, other major political parties were used.”

He accused Fazl of using Islam as a shield and went on to accuse the major political parties — PPP and PML-N — of bringing a no-trust move against Sanjrani to save themselves from accountability. “Our opposition leaders themselves realised that the vote was wrong and it is with their support that we rendered the no-trust motion unsuccessful,” he said.

The leader of the Senate said that the government has no hard feelings toward the opposition and that both sides have to move forward together to vote in legislation for the benefit of the people.

“This is not just Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory, it is the institution’s victory,” he added.

He said that not only did the outcome ensure that democracy is stabilised but it did not let the image of the institution be tarnished.