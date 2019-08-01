ECP reserves verdict on plea seeking Maryam’s disqualification as party VP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday concluded hearing a petition seeking the removal of Maryam Nawaz as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president on the basis of it “conflicting with the law and the constitution.”

A verdict on the petition, submitted by MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar, will be given on August 27.

In their petition, the ruling lawmakers wondered if it was possible that members of the assembly fully abide by Article 62 and Article 63 of the constitution, but the “people who control them [the lawmakers] don’t”.

A three-member bench of the commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd.) Sardar Raza Khan, reserved the verdict in the petition after hearing arguments from both the sides.

Malika Bukhari’s counsel Hassan Maan, in his arguments, questioned that the “[since the] PML-N leader is convicted from the NAB court, how she can hold a party position?”

Bukhari’s counsel further observed that “a [temporary] suspension of conviction from the court is not equivalent to its removal. “Maryam can take the party position if the decision on plea comes in her favour, which she had filed in the high court”, he continued.

However, defence counsel, Barrister Zaffarullah, noted there is “no [such] law which could challenge the appointment of her client [Maryam] as party’s vice president”.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the election commission reserved its verdict in the petition.

It may be recalled that on May 6, Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to challenge Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as vice president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).