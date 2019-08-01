ECP publishes names of winning candidates in KP tribal districts vote

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday published an official gazette on its website mentioning names of winning candidates in the first-ever provincial elections held in newly-merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The independent candidates are directed to choose any political party of their choice within three days and submit their affidavit and party letter.

Polls were held on July 20 for 16 seats in seven tribal districts and six towns of KP.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured five seats, JUI-F won three and Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) won one seat each, whereas independent candidates grabbed six seats.

285 candidates, including two women, contested for 16 general seats of the provincial assembly to represent three constituencies each of Bajaur (PK-100 to 102) and Khyber (PK-105 to 107) districts; two each of Mohmand (PK-103 and 104), Kurram (PK-108 and 109), North Waziristan (PK-111 and 112) and South Waziristan (PK-113 and 114); and one each of Orakzai (PK-110) district and ex-Frontier regions (PK-115).