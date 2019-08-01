Discovery Channel opens auditions for man after Narendra Modi roped in for Man Vs Wild

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

SILVER SPRING/NEW DELHI – The Discovery Channel, along with its associated India-based Discovery Channel IN, has announced auditions for the role of ‘man’ in the upcoming episode of Man Vs Wild that will air on August 12, for which India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already been finalised.

According to sources, the auditions are being held on such a short notice because the role for man is pretty small, with Modi getting most of the screen-time.

Sources have further informed The Dependent, that the Discovery network expects such high ratings for the upcoming show, courtesy of the superstardom of Modi and the Indian premier’s incredible entertainment abilities, that Disovery CEO David Zaslav will personally finalise the selection of man in the upcoming episode of Man Vs Wild.

Speaking to The Dependent, the show’s host Bear Grylls said that the show will showcase yet-to-be-seen side of humans.

“You will get to see the unknown side of the man as he ventures into the Indian wildness to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change. It is an honor to have the man on the show,” Grylls said.

“However, like you even I don’t know who the man will be who I will have the honor of hosting in this challenging episode of Man Vs Wild.”