Court extends Abbasi’s physical remand till August 15 in LNG scam

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday has extended physical remand of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 15 in liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal.

During the hearing headed by Justice Muhammad Bashir, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Abbasi before the court and requested for an extension in his physical remand.

Earlier on July 18, the anti-corruption watchdog had arrested Abbasi near Thokar Niaz Baig toll plaza in connection with an ongoing investigation into the illegal awarding of the LNG contract with Qatar.

The apex court, on September 10, directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi. As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been accused of granting contract on LNG terminal to Elengy Terminal Pakistan Ltd. (ETPL).

NAB also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.

According to NAB documents, the contract for the LNG import and distribution was awarded to ETPL, a subsidiary of Engro Corp., in 2013 in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and other relevant laws.