Bizenjo claims spy agency hijacked Senate vote

Hasil Bizenjo, the National Party president and the candidate for Senate chairman slot, on Thursday accused the country’s premier spy agency of hijacking the Senate polls by indulging in horse-trading.

The statement of the senior politician comes two days after he claimed in a TV show that money can’t be used to buy senators off in the run-up to the election for the post of the Senate chairman.



Responding to a question, Bizenjo had said that he had no idea if the government was offering money to the opposition senators in return for a vote to Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to a TV channel after the motion was defeated, the NP president alleged that a whopping Rs2 billion had been spent to help Sanjrani remain as the Senate chairman.