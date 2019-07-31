Sindh govt thwarting local govt to execute its duties, says Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday blamed the federal and local government for the chaos caused by torrential rains in the city.

Saeed Ghani while addressing a press conference, further said that if every single task has to be done under the supervision of local government then the local government should be dissolved.

“We will do it,” said the upset minister, and added that it is impossible to pump water out of the inundated areas within a day.

Ghani said that Yusuf Goth, Saadi Town, Raees Amrohi Town and other localities are situated right on the pathways of floodwater.

He said that the stored water due to urban flooding is yet to be suctioned out.

Several highways are not completely blocked due to rain, Saeed Ghani said, adding that Green Line route has been cleared.

“The responsibility to clear 38 big nullahs of the city falls on the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and 200 smaller nullahs fall under the jurisdiction of the District Municipal Corporation,” said the provincial minister.