Provision of basis facilities in newly merged areas Govt’s top priority: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that provision of basic facilities and development process in the newly merged areas is on the top priority of the government and the party as well.

Talking to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the people of these areas have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the security of the motherland.

They discussed the affairs pertaining to the development process in newly merged areas of the province including important party affairs.

The Governor said that the provincial government is giving full attention on development projects on a priority basis in newly merged areas of the province.