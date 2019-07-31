One killed as oil tanker overturns near Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: One person was killed when an oil tanker overturned due to the tire burst on the National Highway in Khanqah Sharif area near Bahawalpur on Tuesday, media reported.

According to eye-witnesses, the oil tanker overturned when its tire burst due to over-speeding, spilling 40,000 litres of oil on the road. As per the latest details available, a passer-by was also killed in the accident.

Rescue teams with the help of police blocked the road to keep the people and vehicles away from it to avoid any mishap and then conducted the rescue operation. On the other hand, police have arrested the driver of the oil tanker.