Maryam appears before NAB

–PML-N VP slams accountability watchdog, alleges it works as PM’s tool to ‘harass, victimise rivals’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a probe pertaining to Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

According to reports, the accountability watchdog grilled the former first daughter for at least 45 minutes and handed over a questionnaire when she left. The bureau also asked her to appear before it on Aug. 8.

A media outlet reported that the PML-N leader failed to satisfy NAB with her answers.

Taking to Twitter after the NAB appearance, the PML-N VP said the bureau asked her questions that had been answered a “zillion times when asked by the agenda-driven JIT” in past.

She claimed that “since the aim is to use NAB as a tool to harass and victimise, the theatre of the absurd continues”.

NAB has nothing substantive to ask. No allegation or even remote mention of any corruption, all matters inquired about over & over again pertain to the family business & even in that NOTHING illegal has ever been pointed out or committed. Selected desperately moving in circles. https://t.co/d33Q3tnj9z — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 31, 2019



She said NAB has nothing substantive to ask, adding no “allegation or even remote mention of any corruption has been pointed out or committed. “Selected desperately moving in circles,” she said alluding to the prime minister.

In another comment on her NAB hearing, Maryam said she didn’t appear before the watchdog—which according to her ‘blackmails judges’ – out of respect nor does she respect the institution for its arm-twisting tactics.

ججوں کو بلیک میل کر کے ان سے فیصلے لینے والا نیب نا کوئی قابل احترام ادارہ ہے نا ہی میں اسکے احترام میں پیش ہوتی ہوں۔ میں پیش ہوتی ہوں سیاسی انتقام اور انصاف کے جھکے ہوئے ترازو کو بے نقاب کرنے کے لیے۔ تاکہ دنیا دیکھے کہ کس طرح جعلی حکومت کو سات خون بھی معاف ہیں! انصاف کا چہرہ! https://t.co/eejMAWP4l3 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 31, 2019



In fact, the only “motive behind her appearance at the NAB headquarters was to expose political victimization and injustice” prevalent during the current regime, she said.

The anti-corruption watchdog had summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, sons Hussain and Hassan in connection with a money laundering and income beyond means case.

The bureau launched an investigation against the former premier, Maryam, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Yousuf Abbas and others over their alleged involvement in money-laundering and assets beyond means case.

Maryam has been summoned by NAB for being a major shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The bureau is said to have found evidence of telegraphic transfers (TT) worth millions of rupees by the Sharif family, including Maryam.

The evidence against the owners of the sugar mills came to the fore during the investigation against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman in money laundering and income beyond means case.