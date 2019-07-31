Karachi prepares for major power breakdown

KARACHI: The residents of Karachi could face a major power breakdown as rainwater entered the KDA grid station at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33 on early Wednesday morning, forcing the K-Electric to completely shut down the power supply to some feeders, local media reported.

A spokesperson of K-Electric hinted that it may be forced to remain completely shut down as water flow poses serious hazards to the safety of the staff and equipment.

The spokesperson further told that work is being done along with all related authorities to bring this situation under control as soon as possible. All feasible resources including trenches, water pumps, and sandbags have been deployed around the grid to block the water.

Heavy monsoon downpour on the second consecutive day in the city has paralyzed daily life in the city. Many roads and low lying areas are under rainwater.