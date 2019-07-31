Govt will construct 5m houses in five years: Imran

–Pakistan, United Nations Office for Project Services sign MoU concerning financial assistance in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government will construct five million housing units in the next five years to cater to the housing needs of low-income and salaried class.

He was addressing the ceremony of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and Sustainable Housing Solutions for financial assistance in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in Islamabad.

He said that there is a shortage of 12.5 million housing units in the country and the housing programme will provide an opportunity to low income people to own their houses.

He said that signing of MoU with UNOPS will not only provide financial assistance but it will bring additional expertise to Pakistan.

He said that in order to promote mortgage the government has enacted foreclosure laws in the country.

The prime minister said UNOPS’s decision to start the programme from Gwadar for fishermen is a landmark achievement.

He said at least 40 industries are directly related to the construction industry and Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will boost all these industries.

He said that local material and labour will be used in the construction of these houses to boost the economy. He said that a one-window operation is being introduced for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema said Naya Pakistan Housing program will not only build houses but it will also create jobs for public.