Four killed as train collides with a car in Mirpur Mathelo

MIRPUR MATHELO: A collision between a car and a train at a railway crossing in Mirpur Mathelo resulted in the death of four members of the same family on Wednesday, media reported.

As per sources, the accident occurred when a car driver tried to cross the railway line through an unmanned railway crossing having no barrier.

Four members of the same family, including a woman and a minor girl, were in the car and due to the extreme force of collision died on spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the dead bodies of victims to the hospital.