Army terms ceasefire violations result of Indian frustration

–ISPR DG says Pakistan Army shall take all measures to protect civilians, respond to Indian aggression

–50 Chinese national evacuated after indiscriminate shelling by Indian troops along LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday censured Indian forces for recent ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) that led to one death and injuries to several people, saying the “increase in ceasefire violations indicate India’s frustration due to failure” in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said the army “shall take all measures to protect innocent civilians along LoC from Indian firing deliberately targeting them”.

He said the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces “are being and shall always be effectively responded”.

Tuesday’s indiscriminate shelling has pushed the civilian death toll in the current year to 24, including 14 men and 10 women, while another 133 civilians, including 78 males and 55 females, have sustained injuries.

50 CHINESE EVACUATED:

Meanwhile, Pakistani officials evacuated more than 50 Chinese nationals working near the Kashmir frontier, authorities said Wednesday, after unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) martyred one civilian.

The Chinese were working on a dam being constructed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) along the confluence of the Neelam and Jhelum rivers when firing along the LoC pushed authorities to move the workers late Tuesday, according to Akhtar Ayub from the local disaster management authority.

Local official Raja Shahid Mahmood said the decision was made after Indian security forces fired a volley of indiscriminate fire that martyred a civilian.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Wednesday also summoned Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and protested against Indian firing along the border.

FO spokesperson Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit to maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Tensions remain high with arch-rival India after the nuclear-armed neighbours launched tit-for-tat airstrikes in February following a suicide bombing in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The latest incident comes after US President Donald Trump triggered a political fiasco in India last week by claiming during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan that Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.

India vehemently denied Modi had made any such request, saying the Kashmir issue must be resolved bilaterally between the two countries.