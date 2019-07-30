Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance security cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Uzbekistan agreed to improve military level contacts and training besides undertaking concrete steps for eradication of terrorism, said a statement released on Tuesday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

These matters were discussed during a meeting between Chairman Security Services of Uzbekistan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

As per army’s media wing, during the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interests, bilateral ties, regional situation, defence and security cooperation and other issues were also discussed in detail.

Earlier on May 27, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiev paid a visit to Pakistan Army headquarters, General Headquarters (GHQ), and also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.