India unwilling to resolve Kashmir issue: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that India has always run from a plausible solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

In a media talk, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart stressed that the situation is becoming worse in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“Kashmir is a disputed territory and any demographic changes will not be acceptable to Pakistan as well as Kashmiri people,” he said.

When asked about the Afghan peace process, Qureshi observed that Pakistan is “not a guarantor but only a facilitator [in peace talks]”.

“The entire onus of the Afghan peace process cannot be put on Pakistan,” he said, adding that Pakistan maintains that it is the collective responsibility of all the stakeholders to take forward the peace process.

Qureshi added, Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to have a meeting with the Taliban to woo them for the intra-Afghan dialogue.

He further said that Pakistan is moving forward in good faith while adding that a new chapter in US-Pak ties has begun.

The minister reiterated that PM Imran’s US visit remained successful in terms of achieving the objectives.