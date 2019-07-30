Hasan Ali to walk down aisle with Indian girl on Aug 20

LAHORE: Cricketer Hasan Ali is all set to tie the knot with an Indian girl, Shamia Arzoo.

Arzoo, a flight engineer by profession, belongs to Mewat, a district in the Indian state of Haryana. Reportedly, the couple will walk down the aisle on August 20 at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

According to reports, Arzoo is currently working for Emirates airline. Ali is not the first Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian girl. In addition to former cricketers Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Khan, whose better-halves hail from India, former captain Shoaib Malik’s tennis star wife Sania Mirza also holds an Indian passport.