Federal govt to compensate Karachi rain affectees

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting here on Tuesday decided to pay compensation to rain victims in Karachi, a local news outlet reported.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan also expressed concerns over the post-rain situation in Karachi, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Addressing a press confine, Dr Firdous said that the rain had exposed the tall claims of good governance by the provincial government. Talking about ‘Pakistan Citizens Portal’, she said that most of the complaints related to Sindh could not be addressed owing to non-cooperation by the Sindh government.

She said that the cabinet hailed the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and added that PM Imran Khan was apprised that over 0.75 million complaints, registered at ‘Pakistan Citizens Portal’, had been resolved so far.

Dr Firdous further said that PM Imran directed to ensure implementation on the quota of disable people in government jobs.

She said that the jail reforms agenda was handed over to the concerned committee and added that the cabinet decided to constitute a National Road Safety Council to address issues of traffic jams and accidents on highways and motorways.

The cabinet offered fateha for the ten soldiers of Pakistan Army martyred in terror incidents in Balochistan and Waziristan as well as the martyrs of Rawalpindi aircraft crash.

Further, the federal cabinet also approved the appointment of Imran Nasir as the chairman of PASCO.

A detailed discussion was also held over relieving the EP wing from the control of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ministers argued over shifting the EP wing from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood and Sherri Mazari supported shifting of the EP wing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan defended the EP wing’s control in her ministry.

The huddle approved the establishment of the Federal Government Housing Authority. It also approved the appointment of Arif Ahmed Khan as the chairman of the Trade Development Authority.

Moreover, the premier also questioned why prices of naan and roti had been increased and urged the authorities relevant to look into the matter.